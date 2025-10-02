BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested the suspect in a shooting death on Bloomfield Street in Dorchester early Thursday.

Angel Rivera, 30, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Numerous officers and detectives responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. following report of a breaking and entering and of a person shot.

“On arrival, the officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the multi family dwelling,” police said in a statement. “The victim was pronounced by Boston EMS on scene.”

Rivera is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

