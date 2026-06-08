WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in relation to a fatal assault at a Waltham gas station.

They are asking for potential video evidence or anyone who can provide a witness account.

Police say in May, the driver of a white Hyundai SUV was blocking the entrance of a gas station when the driver of a box truck got out, trying to enter.

The two drivers fought, leading to the suspect picking up the victim and throwing him to the pavement. As a result, a Waltham man died from his injuries days later.

Police say they had enough evidence to make an arrest, and the suspect will appear in court.

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