TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roxbury man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead behind a Taunton school in April, officials said.

David Jones, 39, is expected to be arraigned Friday for the April 29 murder of Stephan Myers at a construction site near Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Myers’ body was found early in the morning on April 30, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox