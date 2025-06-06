TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Roxbury man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead behind a Taunton school in April, officials said.

David Jones, 39, is expected to be arraigned Friday for the April 29 murder of Stephan Myers at a construction site near Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Myers’ body was found early in the morning on April 30, police said.

