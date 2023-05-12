BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were taken to a hospital Friday after police said they were stabbed near the softball field at Brockton High School.

Three other people were later arrested, according to police, after a separate but possibly connected incident at Good Samaritan Medical Center, also in Brockton.

Police said the first incident happened after dismissal at Brockton High School shortly after 2 p.m. and remained under investigation as of Friday night.

In a statement, police said the people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both police and Brockton Public Schools Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jess Silva-Hodges said the incident was not random, adding that there is no active threat at the high school.

Shortly after the stabbing near the high school, police said they responded to Good Samaritan following a report of an assault and battery in process.

Police said they later arrested three people after the incident at Good Samaritan.

“Investigators believe both issues may be related,” police said of the incidents at Brockton High School and Good Samaritan.

Brockton police remained at Brockton High School as of around 6 p.m., where officials said they were reviewing surveillance video as part of their investigation.

Despite word from police that the incident was not random, people living nearby also still said the situation was concerning.

“It’s honestly not surprising,” said one person. “I just didn’t see that it would take this turn that far.”

