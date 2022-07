EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police busted a drug transaction involving 800 tablets of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine and $50,000 outside of Boston Encore Harbor, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

According to Mazzie, an Everett detective and a DEA agent interrupted the bust between some out-of-town visitors Thursday night.

