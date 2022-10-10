BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested another person in connection to a shooting scare near Charlestown high school’s graduation.

Police found a loaded gun and drugs inside of the home of the Dorchester man they arrested.

The shooting happened near the high school in June, and forced the graduation ceremony to end early.

As previously reported, shots rang out during the ceremony at the high school, causing a chaotic aftermath as families rushed to find each other, attendees said.

The shooting was not connected to the high school’s ceremony. Though cars and a nearby apartment were hit by bullets, no one was hurt.

