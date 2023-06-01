MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people wounded at a graduation party in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to officials.

The Manchester Police Department said 22-year-old Trenton Liggins was arrested on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after two men approached a group of people near Ahern and O’Malley Streets on May 13 and shot into the crowd.

All four victims struck, two men and two women, suffered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers later arrested 21-year-old Emmanuel Sayle and 20-year-old Griffin O’Neil, also of Manchester, both of whom are facing firearms-related charges.

In the case of Liggins, the 22 year old is facing four counts of Felony Criminal Liability (Accomplice) to Reckless Conduct.

Liggins was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North sometime on Thursday, June 1.

