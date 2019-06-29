Police make new arrest in connection with shooting of David Ortiz

The man who rented an apartment to the “mastermind” behind the shooting of David Ortiz has been arrested, according to Dominican police.

The alleged ringleader, Victor Hugo Gomez, used that apartment to hide from authorities, according to police reports. Gomez, the man who rented the apartment and another suspect are expected in court tomorrow morning.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested in the shooting, which Dominican authorities say was not aimed at Ortiz. Ortiz continues to recover at Mass General Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)