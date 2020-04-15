Police: Malden fraud suspect arrested after chase comes to crashing end

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly tried to utter fraudulent checks at a bank in Malden was arrested after leading police on a chase that later came to a crashing end on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a bank in the city around 1:15 p.m. learned spotted a vehicle being driven by 34-year-old Aaron Curry, of Mattapan, fleeing the area, according to the Malden Police Department.

Curry was arrested after driving up over a small stone wall and into a yard on Pleasant Street, police said.

It’s not yet clear what charges Curry will face.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

