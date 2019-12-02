Police: Malden man arrested after trespassing in JetBlue cargo hold at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing charges of interfering with aircraft operations after he entered a plane’s cargo hold at Logan Airport Monday, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a security door breach at Terminal C at 12:30 p.m. were told a man left the terminal through an emergency exit, got on the tarmac and entered a JetBlue plane’s cargo hold, police said. The man was immediately removed by JetBlue ground operations employees, according to police.

A state police bomb dog swept the cargo hold and did not find anything hazardous or suspicious, police said, and further investigation has found no indication the man acted with terrorist intent.

Sergiu Parfeni, 31, was charged with interfering with aircraft operation, disorderly conduct and trespassing. He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court Tuesday.

