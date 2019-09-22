Police: Malden man charged with manslaughter in Boston stabbing death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing manslaughter charges after a Boston man was stabbed to death Sept. 18, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street at 9:15 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, police said.

The man, later identified as Timothy D. Walton, 32, of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., police arrested Gerald Lenzel Bowens, 25, and charged him with manslaughter. Bowens will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

Police are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information can contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.

