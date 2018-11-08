Police: Malden man faces several charges after firing gun near two Stoneham schools

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man faces several charges after police say he fired a gun near two schools Wednesday.

State and local police responding to a report of a gunshot fired in the area of Karen Drive ordered a shelter in place at Stoneham High School, along with Colonial Park School, according to Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.

As police arrived in the area, they encountered several people in the yard of 4 Karen Drive.

Officers spoke with the parties who provided conflicting stories as to what they were doing and denied shooting any firearms,” police say.

The parties said that the sounds of the gunshots were likely from a pneumatic nail gun being used by nearby roofers, according to police.

While on scene, officers located multiple freshly spent shell casings in the backyard at the residence, police say.

The investigation determined that the Malden man had allegedly been shooting at a target on a tree in the yard of the Karen Drive property, and a 9 mm handgun was recovered.

The 52-year-old man, whose name was not released, is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage of a firearm, violation of a town bylaw relating to the discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

The suspect had a valid license to carry firearms, but it is illegal to discharge a firearm near a dwelling, according to police.

“The individual involved in this incident clearly exercised poor judgement in unlawfully discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood, in close proximity to multiple schools and homes,” McIntyre said. “We are thankful that neighborhood residents and nearby school personnel reacted as quickly as they did to alert us to a potentially dangerous situation. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners – the Massachusetts State Police, Melrose Police and Woburn Police Departments for their assistance in bringing this incident to a successful resolution.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)