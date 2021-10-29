BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man who fell asleep on an Orange Line train with a loaded firearm sticking out of his waistband is facing firearm and drug-related charges, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a firearm sleeping on an Orange Line train that had just pulled into the Forest Hills MBTA station around 7:15 p.m. found Kamil Mogielnicki, 37, sound asleep on his left side, according to transit police.

They then noticed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun protruding from Mogielnicki’s waistband, police said.

Officers removed and secured the firearm from Mogielnicki and woke him up, police added.

The firearm, identified as a 9mm Ruger, reportedly contained a fully loaded magazine.

Officers discovered that Mogielnicki did not have a license to carry and he was placed under arrest, according to police.

During the booking process, police say officers found controlled narcotics packaged in a way consistent for resale on Mogielnicki.

