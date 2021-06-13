WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man was arrested on Saturday after he unintentionally shot his friend, police said.

Alec Augustino Braz, 22, is facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to the Woburn Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a local hospital at 3:15 p.m. were told a 19-year-old Woburn man had been shot in the neck and had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation determined Braz, who had recently received his license to carry, was showing his friends a new gun inside a Mt. Pleasant home when it was unintentionally discharged, striking the 19-year-old man in the neck.

Braz’s license to carry was immediately suspended and the .40 caliber pistol was seized.

“The victim is very, very lucky, this is a serious injury he sustained,” said Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo. “It should serve as an example to everyone about the necessity about safe handling and proficiency with firearms.”

Braz is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)