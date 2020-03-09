Police: Man accidentally shoots woman in face in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing reckless conduct charges after accidentally shooting a woman in the face in Manchester on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a local hospital at 11 p.m. found a woman who said she had been shot in the face at an Orange Street apartment. The woman said a man she knew was looking at a gun and pulled the trigger, and a round hit a vase before hitting her in the face.

The woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening and she said she had had no problems between herself and the man, later identified as Luis Mendez, 46. Mendez was charged with reckless conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)