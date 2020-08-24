Police: Man accosted women with racist insults on Newburyport trail

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be summonsed to court after making racist insults to two women in Newburyport Saturday, police said.

Two women allegedly told an officer on patrol near the Merrimack River that they were walking their dog on a nearby rail trail when a man walking his dog without a leash made racist comments to them, police said. When one woman took a photo of the man, he allegedly insulted her again.

After investigating the photo, police identified a suspect. Daniel T. Cain, 61, of Methuen, will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court on charges of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and two counts of annoying and accosting a person.

