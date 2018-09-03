Police: Man accosts woman, son in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accosted a woman and her son Monday in South Boston, at one point grabbing the 12-year-old’s arm before being pushed away, according to Massachusetts State Police.

About 3:25 p.m., Massachusetts State Police Troop H broadcast a report of an attempted abduction of a child near the bathrooms at Castle Island. Police responded and spoke to a woman who reported that a man whom she did not know approached her and members of her family and was behaving erratically.

The woman told police the man was making bizarre and non-sensical statements.

According to police, the woman asked the man to leave, but he did not and then grabbed the arm of the woman’s 12-year-old son.

The woman then pushed the man away and told him not to touch her son, police say.

Police then located a man matching the description of the suspect. He had a large rock in his hand when the officer approached him and claimed to know the woman and boy he had accosted. The suspect was placed into a cruiser, and the woman positively identified him.

Wilfin Medina, 29, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, breach of the peace, and attempt to commit a crime.

Medina is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in South Boston District Court.

