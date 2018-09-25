Police: Man accused of killing wife in Marshfield captured in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fugitive accused of killing his wife in Marshfield Monday night was captured in Whitman Tuesday after nearly 24 hours on the run, police said.

Allen Warner, 47, who is a person of interest in connection with the death of Shana Warner, was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

He caught driving a stolen truck near Industrial Way, sources told 7’s Jonathan Hall. He’s expected to be booked on a murder charge.

Source: Allen Warner was pulled over in Whitman driving stolen truck..set to be booked on murder charge #7News pic.twitter.com/ecLe7SdYzn — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 25, 2018

Marshfield police issued an active shooter alert Monday after Warner allegedly chased his estranged wife, 48-year-old Shana Warner, in his car before pulling a gun and fatally shooting her on Route 3A near Main Street around 6 p.m.

Her gray SUV ended up in the grass along the side of the road but Allen Warner took off, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Paramedics transported Shana Warner to South Shore Hospital after she dialed 911, Cruz said. She was later pronounced dead just before 6:45 p.m.

Police immediately began a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Officials said Warner is known to other police departments but has only had one interaction with Marshfield officers.

This incident happened about five days ago when officers responded to a suspicious man on School Street, later determined as Warner, wearing a camouflage rain jacket, Tavares said. He allegedly stated he was out collecting cans.

Breaking: Allen Warner arrested by police in Whitman. He’s wanted for the murder of his wife, Shawna, who was shot and killed on route 3A in Marshfield last night. pic.twitter.com/BcthLHDh7Z — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 25, 2018

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)