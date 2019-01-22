YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon was arraigned last week after he sliced the face of an inmate at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility in Bourne, authorities said.

Thomas Latanowich, 30, was charged with assault to maim and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a reported fist fight inside the jail on Nov. 10, according to Yarmouth police.

Surveillance video reportedly captured Latanowich pulling out a small, straight-edged razor from his waistband, which he allegedly used to slice a two-inch cut on the face and left ear of another inmate.

He was arraigned via video conference between the correctional facility and Falmouth District Court.

Latanowich was ordered held without bail on Aug. 31, 2018 in connection to the April 12, 2018 shooting death of Gannon.

