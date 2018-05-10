Police: Man accused of stabbing Chelsea waitress arrested in Maryland

(WHDH) — A man who allegedly skipped out on his bail and stabbed a waitress in Chelsea on Monday night was arrested Thursday morning in Maryland, police said.

Gerardo Reyes Menjivar, 36, of Lynn, was nabbed in Beltsville after detectives issued a nationwide alert for his arrest, according to Chelsea Police Chief Bryan Kyes.

Menjivar will be held in Maryland as a fugitive from justice as the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office works on his rendition back to Massachusetts. Menjivar faces multiple charges, including assault to murder.

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. Monday found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand.

The woman told police she chased Menjivar, who didn’t pay his bill, out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her before driving away down Blossom Street.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

In a statement, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes praised the work of the various law enforcement agencies that assisted with the search.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts displayed by all Law Enforcement agencies involved in this investigation. They never let up in their pursuit for Reyes – not for one second,” Kyes said. “The coordination, communication and spirit of cooperation between law enforcement agencies has been nothing short of exceptional.”

