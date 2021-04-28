Police: Man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint while on a test drive has been arrested

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Shrewsbury say they have arrested a man who stole a car while on a test drive.

Officers responding to a local car dealership around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday said the man, later identified as Phuc Nguyen, had a gun and assaulted the salesperson yesterday afternoon.

The salesperson was able to escape and Nguyen allegedly took off in the stolen vehicle down Green Street.

Officer said they later located a man in the woods who matched the suspect’s description and placed him into custody.

Nguyen is facing several charges including armed robbery, threatening to commit murder and car theft.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)