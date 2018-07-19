Police: Man admits to throwing coffee cup at elderly woman in Wolfboro, NH

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of throwing a coffee cup at an elderly woman from a moving car in Wolfboro, New Hampshire Wednesday evening is facing criminal charges, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a motorist that had just thrown a coffee cup at an elderly woman on Lehner Street about 5:40 p.m. tracked down the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby Harvest Market, according to a press release issued by the Wolfboro Police Department Thursday.

After a brief investigation, police say the passenger, Stephen Harwood was arrested after admitting to throwing the coffee cup at the elderly woman.

Harwood was charged with simple assault and littering and ordered to appear in court on Sept. 26.

