Police: Man allegedly fires .22 rifle at Wareham officers

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges of assault with intent to murder after allegedly shooting at officers and witnesses in Wareham Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a trespasser at County Road Recycling at 1:30 p.m. did not find the man, but while speaking with the reporting parties heard three gunshots and believed they were being fired on, police said. Officers heading in the direction of the shots found a man with a rifle on Reed Road who refused to put the gun down when ordered to, according to police.

When officers ordered the man to put the rifle down at gunpoint, he allegedly walked to a camper before putting the rifle inside, according to police. Officers allegedly found a box of .22 caliber rifle ammunition in the area.

Gregory W. Schroth, 40, of 8 Reed Road, was charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a gun, illegal possession of ammunition and firing a gun within 500 feet of a building. He will be arraigned in Wareham District Court Monday.

