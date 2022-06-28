FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking people and slashing tires when he was told he needed a sticker to park at a Falmouth beach Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man assaulting people at Chapoquoit Beach at 6:30 p.m. were told the man became upset when he was told he needed a sticker to park at the beach earlier in the day, police said. The man allegedly threatened the lot attendant before leaving, but returned later in the day and slashed a car’s tires, assaulted witnesses and threatened people with a knife, according to police.

After searching the area police found the man hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor, officials said. Augusto Darosa, 45, of Attleboro, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, two counts of vandalizing property, intimidating a witness, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and breaking and entering into a boat.

