Police: Man approached girl at Randolph bus stop, offered cash for sex

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man is facing serious charges after police say he approached a teenage girl at a bus stop in Randolph last week and offered her cash in exchange for sex.

Glenn Everett, 55, was arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court on a charge of engaging in sexual conduct for a fee with a child under the age 18.

Suspect who pros say tried to lure a 16 yr old girl into his car in Randolph faces a judge in Quincy #7News pic.twitter.com/N4QRwmx3Wo — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 28, 2018

A 16-year-old girl walked into the Randolph Police station on June 21 and told police that a man, later identified as Everett, walked up to her on North Main Street and offered her cash in exchange for sexual acts, according to police.

When the girl refused Everett’s offer, he continued to pester her and ask her questions before she eventually walked away, police said.

The victim was able to snap a photo of the man, which eventually led to Everett’s arrest on Wednesday.

In a statement, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said, “The girl was very brave to walk away and even take a picture of the man who approached her so that perhaps another young girl will not have to go through this same ordeal.”

