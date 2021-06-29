BOSTON (WHDH) - A man armed with an ice pick chased a woman in Mattapan on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a call for threats in the area of 550 River St. around 7:30 p.m. learned that a woman ran into the MBTA police substation frantically seeking help after being chased by a suspect who was brandishing an ice pick, according to Boston police.

She was not injured and denied medical attention, police said.

She provided a description of the suspect and officers quickly located him in the area of 1407 Blue Hill Ave.

The suspect, identified as Gordon Billinghurst, 36, of Springfield, was placed into custody after being positively identified, according to police.

Officers reportedly recovered a tool with a wooden handle and a metal prong, along with 20 vials containing crack cocaine and cocaine residue.

Billinghurst is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and possession of Class B drugs.

At about 7:29 PM on Monday June 28, 2021, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Gordon Billinghurst, 36, of Springfield, after responding to a call for threats in the area of 550 River Street in Mattapan. On arrival, officers learned that an adult female victim ran into the MBTA Police sub-station frantically seeking help. The victim stated that she had just been chased by the suspect who was brandishing an ice pick. The victim was not injured during the incident and denied medical attention.

The victim provided a detailed description, allowing BPD Officers to quickly locate the suspect in the area of 1407 Blue Hill Avenue where he was placed in custody without incident after being positively identified. Officers recovered a tool with a wooden handle and a metal prong at the time of arrest. Officers then recovered twenty vials containing crack cocaine and cocaine residue during the booking process.

The suspect will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Class B Drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)