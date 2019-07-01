Police: Man armed with Molotov cocktails tried to torch Quincy business

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to burn down a business in the city with Molotov cocktails early Friday morning.

Dylan Handley, 27, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges including assault and battery, arson, breaking and entering in the nighttime, attempt to commit a crime, two counts of lighting an incendiary device and defacing property, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Officers responding to a building at 653 Washington St. after 1 a.m. learned Handley had allegedly attacked the business owner in his garage during an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

Handley was eventually forced out of the building but he returned about an hour later armed with Molotov cocktails.

Quincy police Capt. Greg Goyette told the Patriot Ledger that Handley “tried to burn the building down.”

Handley allegedly tossed one cocktail into a trash can but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

The building sustained minor fire damage, according to police.

Handley is due back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)