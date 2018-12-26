Police: Man arrested, $400K worth of marijuana seized during Canton traffic stop

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic stop in Canton on Wednesday resulted in one arrest and the seizure of a massive stash of illegal black market marijuana, officials said.

State troopers and local officers assisting with a Department of Homeland Security investigation stopped 75-year-old Irvin Ulshen, of Ashburnham, on Route 138, according to the Canton Police Department.

Now, officials say that his son could be facing a judge as well.

A search of Ulshen’s truck yielded 150 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $400,000, officials said.

“He was surprised when he was pulled over.” Police Chief Ken Berkowitz said. Officers said Ulshen was cooperative with the investigation.

Ulshen was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on a charge of trafficking marijuana.

Prosecutors said he picked up a large crate at a trucking facility in Canton Wednesday.

Ulshen, who works for a small trucking company out of Leominster told the court he had no idea his son sent him drugs.

He believed the crate held a woodworking tool that he was expecting from his son, who lives in Sacremento.

Police say they knew what was inside that crate and undercover officers were watching the scene.

Officers executing a search warrant found four waterproof cases containing dozens of one pound vacuum sealed bags of weed. 103 in all.

Police do not believe that his son has been arrested. Homeland Security could not be reached for comment due to the government shut down.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)