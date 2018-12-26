Police: Man arrested, $500K worth of marijuana seized during Canton traffic stop

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic stop in Canton on Wednesday resulted in one arrest and the seizure of a massive stash of illegal, black market marijuana, officials said.

State troopers and local officers assisting with a Department of Homeland Security investigation stopped 75-year-old Irvin Ulshen, of Ashburnham, on Route 138, according to the Canton Police Department.

A search of Ulshen’s truck yielded 150 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000, officials said.

Ulshen is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on a charge of trafficking marijuana.

No additional details were immediately available.

