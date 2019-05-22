Police: Man arrested after bag of fentanyl found next to mattress where young kids were sleeping

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after officials say a bag of fentanyl was found next to a mattress where his young children were sleeping during a raid in New Bedford on Tuesday.

Gang unit members executing a search warrant in connection with alleged fentanyl distribution arrested 30-year-old Oscar Ramos-Torres, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Upon making entry into Ramos-Torres’ apartment, officials say they found him and his girlfriend standing in a bedroom, along with their two young children lying on a mattress on the floor.

A bag containing 8.7 grams of suspected fentanyl was located within two feet of the mattress, according to police. A field test of the substance was positive for fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause harm just by coming in contact with a person’s skin.

In a second bedroom, police reportedly found prepared fentanyl for sale on a workbench and 77 grams of fentanyl in a plastic tub. A digital scale, a box of plastic sandwich bags, $6,245 in cash, 10 rounds of ammunition, and 26 suboxone strips were also seized from the home.

Ramos-Torres, who was on probation for a previous fentanyl arrest, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 80 grams, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

