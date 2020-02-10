Police: Man arrested after being found with 60 pounds of marijuana in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug charges after police found him with more than 60 pounds of marijuana in Quincy on Sunday, officials said.

After an investigation into a bulk marijuana business, officers followed a suspect and saw him driving with a suspended license on Federal Avenue at 5:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly got into a Jeep and when officers searched the Jeep after arresting him on the driving charge, they found 30 one-pound bags of marijuana.

When police searched the suspect’s house on Federal Avenue, they allegedly found more than 30 more pounds of marijuana, 29 grams of cocaine, 29 Oxycodone pills and two loaded 9mm firearms.

Brian Fidler, 22, was charged with trafficking more than 50 pounds of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate controlled substance law, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing a firearm without a license, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and driving without a license.

The driver of the Jeep, Shane Smith, 27, of Charlestown, was charged with possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate controlled substance law.

