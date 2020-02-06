Police: Man arrested after Boston traffic stop uncovers edibles, mushrooms and cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught with cocaine, mushrooms, edible marijuana products, THC vape cartridges and thousands in cash during a traffic stop in downtown Boston on Wednesday.

Officers who stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Bedford Street around 8 p.m. arrested Daniel Keegan, 20, after spotting several large plastic bags and multiple banded rolls of cash in his vehicle, police said.

A search of the car allegedly uncovered 59 packets of edibles, several boxes of THC vape oil, a bag of dried mushrooms, cocaine, and more than $6,800 in cash.

Keegan is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)