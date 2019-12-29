Police: Man arrested after Boston traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after officers found a loaded gun on him after a traffic stop in Boston Sunday, police said.

Officers patrolling Harold Street at 1:30 a.m. pulled over a car with tinted windows and without an inspection sticker and saw the driver acting nervously, police said. When officers searched the car, they allegedly found a Sig Sauer high capacity magazine in the glove compartment, and when they frisked the driver they allegedly found a loaded Sig Sauer Model P320 handgun.

Jordan Young, 19, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

