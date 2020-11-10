MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a New Hampshire man who they say brandished a gun during an armed robbery in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Lake Ave. Food Mart on Lake Avenue around 7:30 a.m. met with an employee who said a man wearing a white hoodie entered the store and displayed a handgun in his waistband before demanding cash and then taking off on foot, according to Manchester police.

Soon after this was reported, an officer spotted a man matching the suspect description trying to conceal himself in a driveway on Spruce Street, police said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Victor Alvarado Vega, of Manchester.

He is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on an armed robbery charge.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)