Police: Man arrested after brandishing gun during road rage incident in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say brandished a firearm during a road rage incident in Boston on Friday.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person with a gun at Mass. Ave. and Belvidere Street just before 2 p.m. were told that a female victim had been involved in a road rage incident with the male suspect who brandished a firearm, police said.

The man fled towards Huntington Avenue, according to the victim who provided a description of the suspect to police.

A vehicle matching the description given by the victim was spotted on Tremont Street and was heading towards Melnea Cass Boulevard when police followed it to Columbus Avenue, according to officials.

The suspect stepped out of the vehicle and officers approached him and told him to drop the item he was holding, but he refused, according to police.

A foot chase ensued and the suspect, Rashid Parham, 22, of Canton, was placed under arrest after a brief struggle, officials said.

A 9mm firearm loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition was later found in a fanny pack inside of his car, police said.

Parham is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on his third unlawful possession of a firearm offense, unlawful possession of a firearm without FID card, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, officials said.

