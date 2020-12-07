Police: Man arrested after breaking into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Brookline mansion

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Brookline mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen on Monday.

A 34-year-old homeless man broke into 112 Woodland Road, according to Brookline police.

Brady and Bündchen are currently living in Florida as the star quarterback plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their Brookline mansion is reportedly for sale in an off-market listing.

