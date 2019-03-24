Police: Man arrested after breaking into Wareham home, barricading himself inside

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man is in police custody after officers say he broke into a home in Wareham and barricaded himself inside.

Residents of a home on Highland Court came home around 10 p.m. Saturday night to find a man carrying a large shopping bag breaking into an apartment over their garage, according to Wareham police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man ran into the home and locked and barricaded the door to the apartment.

After forcing the door open, police found 26-year-old Michael D. Alfonso hiding under a pool table with several items worth more than $1,000 inside the shopping bag, according to police.

He was arrested and held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Wareham District Court on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and larceny.

