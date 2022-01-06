WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of breaking into a Worcester school and stealing several items Thursday morning.

Exauce Nlemvo, of Worcester, faces charges of breaking and entering in the night for a felony, possession of burglarious tools, larceny from a building vandalism, and trespassing, according to Worcester police.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at the Abby Kelley Foster School around 7:40 a.m. spoke with school employees who said a suspicious man had been seen in the building and had lied about being a school employee, police said.

According to police, staff members told the man to leave and followed him from a distance until officers arrived. Staff members also noticed that several items were allegedly missing from the school.

After viewing surveillance footage from the school, police locate and identified Nlemvo as the suspect and placed him into custody.

Nlemvo is slated to be arraigned in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)