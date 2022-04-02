CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing driving under the influence charges after crashing his car on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a car speeding and striking guardrails on I-93 in Canterbury at 7 p.m. found the car crashed in the median, police said. The driver, identified as Jeffrey Scott Rudik, 22, of Franklin, NH, was unhurt.

Rudik was charged with driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on April 22.

