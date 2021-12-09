DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man accused of crashing a stolen car into the garage door of a repair shop and hitting the shop’s owner in Dennisport.

Joshua LaFrange, 29, of Mashpee, was taken into custody following the crash.

Surveillance video from Town Auto Service on Main Street showed a man jumping into an unoccupied Toyota, plowing through the bay door of the garage, hitting the owner who was standing in the driveway, and speeding away from the scene.

“I can’t remember anyone driving through a garage door like that other than maybe somebody pulling into their own home,” said Dennis Police Department Lt. Peter Benson.

Police located LaFrange was arrested approximately five miles away in Harwich after allegedly approaching a woman inside her home, concocting a story that he was being kidnapped by a cartel and telling the woman to call police.

Town Auto owner Nas Mahfouz, who sustained several bumps and bruises during the incident, said he is just grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, that’s the most important thing,” said Mahfouz.

Mahfouz said the garage door was custom-made and it will take several months to have it replaced.

LaFrange is currently being held without bail, according to Dennis police.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

