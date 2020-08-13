Police: Man arrested after driving drunk to Auburn police station, breaking into cruiser

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police arrested a Leicester man who they say drove drunk to the police station early Thursday morning and broke into a police cruiser, the chief said.

Ryan Supernor, 27, was arrested around 3 a.m. after driving drunk to the Auburn police station and sitting in the front seat of a cruiser, according to Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis.

Sluckis also shared a video showing an officer finding Supernor in the vehicle.

He is facing charges of drunken driving and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Ryan Supernor 27 of Leicester was arrested at 3 am today after allegedly driving drunk to Auburn PD and sitting in the front seat of a cruiser charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and drunk driving. #seriousl ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/HS6FRtC1BD — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) August 13, 2020

