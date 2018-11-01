Police: Man arrested after drunken rampage at NH sports bar

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of felony charges after police say he assaulted multiple patrons at a sports bar in Concord while drunk last month, including one man who he stabbed multiple times.

Kyle Anderson, 35, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, and simple assault.

Officers responding to The Draft Sports Bar and Grille for a report of a stabbing on Oct. 20 found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, according to the Concord Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not made public, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Through interviews, security video, and evidence gathered at the scene, investigators were able to identify Anderson as the suspect, according to police.

Anderson allegedly approached two random men prior to the stabbing, grabbing one by the groin and holding a knife against the neck of the other.

Minutes later, Anderson allegedly made physical contact with a woman before instigating a fight with one of her friends.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday night. He is being held without bail.

