Police: Man arrested after following 2 children into Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old man was arrested in Lowell Sunday after police said he followed two children into a home.

One of the children’s mothers, Maureen Santos, confronted the suspect and pushed him outside. The mother credited her brave 11-year-old daughter and a neighborhood for the situation ending how it did and not differently.

Maureen Santos recalled her 11-year-old daughter Elizabeth Santos and a 9-year-old friend playing outside on Court Street in Lowell when her daughter noticed a man staring at her. The girl then started to scream.

The 11-year-old went inside her house with her 9-year-old friend, protecting her friend as she yelled for her mother to come help and dialed 911.

“He ran towards me and I shoved my friend into the house,” said Elizabeth Santos. “He was coming up here and we were halfway in the house and he tried to grab my hair.”

The mother said when she heard the commotion, she came out and found the 54-year-old man inside her home.

The man allegedly looked at her, said “girls,” and physically touched her — that’s when Maureen Santos said she got physical back. She fought him and pushed him outside the house.

“I grabbed a hold of him,” Maureen Santos explained. “I just, you know, have a lot in strength in you and a lot of adrenaline in you. I forced him out of my home.

A neighbor, the father of the 9-year-old girl, ran outside after hearing the screams and pinned the 54-year-old man down. A second neighbor helped hold him down until police arrived.

“We just wanted to make sure the kids were safe,” said Brian Hackett, the neighbor who helped hold down the suspect. “That’s all we cared about.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court Monday on several charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

