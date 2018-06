LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A 54-year-old man was arrested in Lowell Sunday after police said he followed two children into a home.

One of the children’s mothers confronted the suspect and pushed him outside.

The husband and a neighbor held him down until police arrived on the scene, 7News has learned.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)