Police: Man arrested after following victim into Lowell HS with intent to rape

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly followed a person into Lowell High School with the intent to rape them on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Kirk Street school around 4 p.m. found Timothy Grover, of Dracut, detained by a park ranger, according to Lowell Police Capt. James Hogdon.

Grover then allegedly assaulted one of the officers and a teacher.

Two other people who have not been identified were also assaulted.

Grover is facing charges of assault with intent to rape and assault and battery on a police officer.

Other charges are pending as detectives investigate the incident.

The first day of school is tomorrow.

No further information has been released.

