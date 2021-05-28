MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he grabbed a woman’s neck through a car window and kissed her before exposing a firearm in his waistband outside Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a past assault Wednesday around 10 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said she was sitting in her car when a man she did not know reached through her open window and grabbed the back of her neck, according to Manchester police.

He then allegedly pulled her head out the window and kissed her.

A brief struggle ensued and the man lifted his shirt, exposing a firearm in his waistband before he ran south on Beech Street, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jimmy Manuel Flores through an investigation, police added.

He was taken into custody Thursday on charges of felonious criminal threatening, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and simple assault.

Flores, who is also a convicted felon, was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

He is set to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)