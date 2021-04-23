Police: Man arrested after head-butting staffers at Southie restaurant, fleeing crash with trash bags full of marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fall River man accused of violently attacking staffers at a restaurant in South Boston on Thursday night before fleeing the scene was arrested after police say he crashed his car and was caught with trash bags full of marijuana.

Officers responding to a reported fight at the Ocean Prime Restaurant around 6 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said Jason Wages, 29, and three other people were having dinner at the restaurant when Wages began to harass female waitstaff and other customers, according to Boston police.

When confronted by other staffers, witnesses said Wages head-butted an employee and called him a racial slur several times, head-butted a second employee, and spit at a third before leaving and threatening to “shoot everyone in the place.”

Police say Wages went on to crash his vehicle into another car on Northern Avenue, where witnesses said they saw two people running away from the scene with garbage bags.

Wages was located on Drydock Avenue and was arrested after officers searched the bags and found 54 heat-sealed bags of marijuana and $8,600 in cash.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges including possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.

