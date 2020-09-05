Police: Man arrested after jumping through window of Medford home, stealing jewelry

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home on Friday and stole jewelry from her, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a home break-in in progress just before 5 p.m. found the suspect, Samuel L. Wambua, 31, in a woman’s home when they arrived on scene, according to police.

The homeowner, an elderly woman, told officers that she was sitting in the backroom when she heard a loud crashing noise. When she ran to the end of the house she told police she saw the suspect had hurled himself through a window and landed into her home, police said.

The woman ran out of her home calling for help when Wambua put his arms around her and tried to pull her back in, according to police. She pulled away and ran to a neighbor’s house where she called 911 for help.

Wambua was removed from the home and taken to the hospital for injures he sustained during the break-in, police said. Officers were able to recover some of the jewelry that had been allegedly stolen by Wambua at that time.

Wambua was released from the hospital and taken into police custody, according to officials. He faces several charges, including breaking and entering, police said.

