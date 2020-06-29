Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 100 mph chase, crashing in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a man after a 100 mph chase that ended with a crash in Mansfield on Monday, officials said.

Police said the man was driving at more than 100 mph before troopers used tire deflators to slow him down. The man crashed into a wooded area and was ultimately arrested.

Sarah Marks, who was traveling to the Cape, said the chase was unnerving.

“He went by me really fast, cut in front of me before going into the woods,” Marks said. “I didn’t know what was going on, police are going into the woods with their guns drawn.”

