WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man accused of stealing an Amazon van and leading police on a wild multi-town chase on Wednesday has been arrested, according to state police.

Troopers joined the pursuit around 6:30 p.m. on Route 95 northbound in Needham after learning of the theft from Norwood police. The chase then continued onto Route 9 westbound, where the van struck a Needham police cruiser and continued on.

As the pursuit continued on to Glen Road in Wellesley, troopers struck one of the vehicle’s tires with a deflation device.

Neighbors on Glenbrook Road in Wellesley say they saw the whole ordeal unfold Wednesday night.

They say the van came to a stop on their dead-end road and multiple police cruisers from several local departments surrounded the stolen vehicle. The man behind the wheel, later identified as Cameron Mignon, of Sharon, was then peacefully taken into custody shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Those who witnessed the chase say the Mignon was only going about 20 mph.

“At first I thought it was a memorial or something,” one neighbor said. “I thought something had happened because they had all the cars but then I guess it was a police chase.”

Mignon will face a judge on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police.

It is likely he will face additional charges.

Following a pursuit of a stolen Amazon van by several local police depts and our Troopers, we stopped the suspect in Wellesley and took him into custody. More info to come later. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 26, 2021

Neighbors in #Wellesley say they ran into a stream of police cruisers following an #Amazon delivery van this evening. Witnesses saw one person put into a cruiser after the van was finally stopped on Glen Brook Rd. pic.twitter.com/ordSgoQ1Mr — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 26, 2021

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

